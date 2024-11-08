© 2024 WRVO Public Media
"Are you surprised?" Three Black women react to the election

By Brittany Luse,
Aisha HarrisAlana WiseBarton GirdwoodAlexis WilliamsLiam McBainCorey Antonio RoseJasmine Romero
Published November 8, 2024 at 3:47 PM EST
One of the winning "I voted" stickers in Michigan's 2024 "I voted" sticker contest.
Katelyn Stouffer-Hopkins
/
Michigan Dept of State
One of the winning "I voted" stickers in Michigan's 2024 "I voted" sticker contest.

What's surprising about Trump returning to the White House? For Brittany Luse, Pop Culture Happy Hour's Aisha Harris, and NPR's Alana Wise there isn't much to be surprised about. Three Black women and journalists mull over how this moment is business as usual from where they sit.

Then, Brittany puts the spotlight on a word that's been in the shadows in this election cycle: feminism. Vox's Constance Grady and Paper Magazine's Joan Summers join the show to discuss the state of feminism in American politics.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Brittany Luse
Brittany Luse is an award-winning journalist, on-air host, and cultural critic. She is the host of It's Been a Minute and For Colored Nerds. Previously Luse hosted The Nod and Sampler podcasts, and co-hosted and executive produced The Nod with Brittany and Eric, a daily streaming show. She's written for Vulture and Harper's Bazaar, among others, and edited for the podcasts Planet Money and Not Past It. Luse and her work have been profiled by publications like The New York Times, The New Yorker, Vulture, and Teen Vogue.
Aisha Harris
Aisha Harris is a host of Pop Culture Happy Hour.
Alana Wise
Alana Wise is a politics reporter on the Washington desk at NPR.
Barton Girdwood
Alexis Williams
Liam McBain
Liam McBain (he/him) is an assistant producer on It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders. He's interested in stories at the margins of culture.
Corey Antonio Rose
Jasmine Romero