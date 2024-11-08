© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Election Extra: The Demographics Of The 2024 Election

Published November 8, 2024 at 2:57 PM EST
Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump takes the stage during a campaign rally at the J.S. Dorton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Chip Somodevilla
/
Getty Images
Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump takes the stage during a campaign rally at the J.S. Dorton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

As the nation continues to digest the results of the election, data on the decisive victory by Donald Trump is revealing more about how Americans voted and why.

For months, Vice President Kamala Harris and now President-elect Donald Trump courted communities they thought would move the needle. But who actually came out in droves and what were the issues that brought them to the ballot box?

With most of the ballots counted, we know more about the voting blocs that made a difference. One of the big takeaways is that a growing group of Latino voters threw their support behind Trump. Gender also played a role, with more women voting for Harris and men voting for Trump.

Find more of our programs online. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPR Podcasts