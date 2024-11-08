Election Extra: The Demographics Of The 2024 Election

As the nation continues to digest the results of the election, data on the decisive victory by Donald Trump is revealing more about how Americans voted and why.

For months, Vice President Kamala Harris and now President-elect Donald Trump courted communities they thought would move the needle. But who actually came out in droves and what were the issues that brought them to the ballot box?

With most of the ballots counted, we know more about the voting blocs that made a difference. One of the big takeaways is that a growing group of Latino voters threw their support behind Trump. Gender also played a role, with more women voting for Harris and men voting for Trump.

Find more of our programs online. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.

Copyright 2024 NPR