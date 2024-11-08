Fresh Air Weekend: Al Pacino; Saoirse Ronan

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Al Pacino says he almost turned down 'The Godfather Part II': Pacino says the initial script for the Godfather sequel was so bad he nearly passed on the project — until it was rewritten. The Oscar-winning actor looks back on his life in the memoir Sonny Boy.

A mother and son are separated by the London 'Blitz' in this quietly radical film: In a film that has powerful moments of wonderment, humor and joy, Saoirse Ronan plays a London factory worker trying to protect her young son as German bombs fall across the city.

Saoirse Ronan says her experience as a child actor continues to shape her work: Ronan credits her parents and the filmmakers she worked with as a child for keeping acting fun. She stars as a woman struggling with addiction in The Outrun and as a World War II mother in Blitz.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Copyright 2024 NPR