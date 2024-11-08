New Music Friday: The best albums out Nov. 8
NPR Music's Ann Powers and Daoud Tyler-Ameen are your guides to today's most compelling new releases, including a mixtape by rapper Ab-Soul and a celebration of Margo Guryan.
Plus, Ann and Daoud are joined by WRTI's Nate Chinen for a look at the latest, greatest new releases, reissues and archival albums from the world of jazz.
Featured albums
• Ab-Soul, Soul Burger
• Jamey Johnson, Midnight Gasoline
• Our Girl, The Good Kind
• Various Artists, Like Someone I Know: A Celebration of Margo Guryan
• Vanisha Gould, She's Not Shiny, She's Not Smooth
• The Bad Plus, Complex Emotions
• Keith Jarrett, Paul Motian & Gary Peacock, The Old Country
• Miles Davis Quintet, Miles in France 1963 & 1964 — The Bootleg Series, Vol. 8
Other notable albums out Nov. 8
Pop
• Aziya, BAMBI
• Garfunkel & Garfunkel, Father and Son
• Whitney Houston, The Concert for a New South Africa
Rock/Alt/Indie
• Bad Astronaut, Untethered
• Bag of Cans, Favourite Shirt EP
• Bananagun, Why is the Colour of the Sky?
• chimers, THROUGH TODAY
• Dan Melchior, Hill Country Piano
• Freak Slug, I Blow Out Big Candles
• King Stingray, For The Dreams
• Myles Smith, A Minutes... EP
• The Ladybug Transistor, The Albemarle Sound (25th Anniversary Expanded Edition)
• The Twilight Sad, Nobody Wants To Be Here And Nobody Wants To Leave (Demos)
• V/A, The Shape of Punk to Come Obliterated
• Widespread Panic, Hailbound Queen EP
• Wussy, Cincinnati Ohio
Americana/Folk/Country
• Ellie Gowers, You the Passenger
• Flatland Cavalry, s/t
• Gabby Barrett, Carols and Candlelight
• Judy Collins, In Concert Wildflowers at the Town Hall NYC (Live)
• Twinnie, Something We Used To Say
• Yonder Mountain String Band, Nowhere Next
Hip-Hop
• BabyTron, Tronicles
• Maxo Kream, Personification
• SahBabii, Saaheem
R&B/Soul
• _BY.ALEXANDER, MEMORIES FOR SALE ---AT---> 66 GREENE ST SOHO NY
Jazz
• Lionel Loueke / Dave Holland, United
• Multatu Astatke & Hoodna Orchestra, Tension
Classical
• Florian Christi, Donau
• Niklas Walentin / Christina Bjorkoe, Brahms: Violin Sonatas Nos. 1-3
Electronic/Out There
• Andert Tysma, Hana
• Black Rain, Neuromancer
• claire rousay, The Bloody Lady
• Finneas O'Connell, Disclaimer (Original Series Soundtrack)
• George Reid, 0-6M
• H.A.N.K., The Big Melt
• Leifur James, Magic Seeds
• Orbital, A Beginner's Guide
• Pancrace, Papotier
• Perila, Intrinsic Rhythm
• Rafael Anton Irisarri, FAÇADISMS
• Sarah Davachi, Music for a Bellowing Room
• Speakers Corner Quartet, Mr Loverman (OST)
• Sussan Deyhim / Richard Horowitz, The Invisible Road: Originals Recordings 1985-1990
• The Body, The Crying Out of Things
• The Orb, Orboretum: The Orb Collection
• V/A, Ayo Ke Disco: Boogie, Pop & Funk from the South China Sea (1974-88)
• V/A, Chromesthesia: the Colour of Sound Vol. 1
• Zane Trow, Landscape
