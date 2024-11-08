© 2024 WRVO Public Media
New Music Friday: The best albums out Nov. 8

By Daoud Tyler-Ameen,
Ann PowersNate Chinen
Published November 8, 2024 at 3:45 PM EST
Ab-Soul, seen here on stage at Coachella, released a new mixtape titled Soul Burger on Friday.
Karl Walter
/
Getty Images for Coachella
Ab-Soul, seen here on stage at Coachella, released a new mixtape titled Soul Burger on Friday.

NPR Music's Ann Powers and Daoud Tyler-Ameen are your guides to today's most compelling new releases, including a mixtape by rapper Ab-Soul and a celebration of Margo Guryan.

Plus, Ann and Daoud are joined by WRTI's Nate Chinen for a look at the latest, greatest new releases, reissues and archival albums from the world of jazz.

Featured albums

• Ab-Soul, Soul Burger
• Jamey Johnson, Midnight Gasoline
• Our Girl, The Good Kind
• Various Artists, Like Someone I Know: A Celebration of Margo Guryan
Vanisha Gould, She's Not Shiny, She's Not Smooth
The Bad Plus, Complex Emotions
Keith Jarrett, Paul Motian & Gary Peacock, The Old Country
Miles Davis Quintet, Miles in France 1963 & 1964 — The Bootleg Series, Vol. 8

Other notable albums out Nov. 8

Pop
• Aziya, BAMBI
• Garfunkel & Garfunkel, Father and Son
• Whitney Houston, The Concert for a New South Africa

Rock/Alt/Indie
• Bad Astronaut, Untethered
• Bag of Cans, Favourite Shirt EP
• Bananagun, Why is the Colour of the Sky?
• chimers, THROUGH TODAY
• Dan Melchior, Hill Country Piano
• Freak Slug, I Blow Out Big Candles
• King Stingray, For The Dreams
• Myles Smith, A Minutes... EP
• The Ladybug Transistor, The Albemarle Sound (25th Anniversary Expanded Edition)
• The Twilight Sad, Nobody Wants To Be Here And Nobody Wants To Leave (Demos)
• V/A, The Shape of Punk to Come Obliterated
• Widespread Panic, Hailbound Queen EP
• Wussy, Cincinnati Ohio

Americana/Folk/Country
• Ellie Gowers, You the Passenger
• Flatland Cavalry, s/t
• Gabby Barrett, Carols and Candlelight
• Judy Collins, In Concert Wildflowers at the Town Hall NYC (Live)
• Twinnie, Something We Used To Say
• Yonder Mountain String Band, Nowhere Next

Hip-Hop
• BabyTron, Tronicles
• Maxo Kream, Personification
• SahBabii, Saaheem

R&B/Soul
• _BY.ALEXANDER, MEMORIES FOR SALE ---AT---> 66 GREENE ST SOHO NY

Jazz
• Lionel Loueke / Dave Holland, United
• Multatu Astatke & Hoodna Orchestra, Tension

Classical
• Florian Christi, Donau
• Niklas Walentin / Christina Bjorkoe, Brahms: Violin Sonatas Nos. 1-3

Electronic/Out There
• Andert Tysma, Hana
• Black Rain, Neuromancer
• claire rousay, The Bloody Lady
• Finneas O'Connell, Disclaimer (Original Series Soundtrack)
• George Reid, 0-6M
• H.A.N.K., The Big Melt
• Leifur James, Magic Seeds
• Orbital, A Beginner's Guide
• Pancrace, Papotier
• Perila, Intrinsic Rhythm
• Rafael Anton Irisarri, FAÇADISMS
• Sarah Davachi, Music for a Bellowing Room
• Speakers Corner Quartet, Mr Loverman (OST)
• Sussan Deyhim / Richard Horowitz, The Invisible Road: Originals Recordings 1985-1990
• The Body, The Crying Out of Things
• The Orb, Orboretum: The Orb Collection
• V/A, Ayo Ke Disco: Boogie, Pop & Funk from the South China Sea (1974-88)
• V/A, Chromesthesia: the Colour of Sound Vol. 1
• Zane Trow, Landscape

Daoud Tyler-Ameen
Ann Powers
Ann Powers is NPR Music's critic and correspondent. She writes for NPR's music news blog, The Record, and she can be heard on NPR's newsmagazines and music programs.
Nate Chinen
