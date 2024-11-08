New Music Friday: The best albums out Nov. 8

NPR Music's Ann Powers and Daoud Tyler-Ameen are your guides to today's most compelling new releases, including a mixtape by rapper Ab-Soul and a celebration of Margo Guryan.

Plus, Ann and Daoud are joined by WRTI's Nate Chinen for a look at the latest, greatest new releases, reissues and archival albums from the world of jazz.

Featured albums

• Ab-Soul, Soul Burger

• Jamey Johnson, Midnight Gasoline

• Our Girl, The Good Kind

• Various Artists, Like Someone I Know: A Celebration of Margo Guryan

• Vanisha Gould, She's Not Shiny, She's Not Smooth

• The Bad Plus, Complex Emotions

• Keith Jarrett, Paul Motian & Gary Peacock, The Old Country

• Miles Davis Quintet, Miles in France 1963 & 1964 — The Bootleg Series, Vol. 8

Other notable albums out Nov. 8

Pop

• Aziya, BAMBI

• Garfunkel & Garfunkel, Father and Son

• Whitney Houston, The Concert for a New South Africa

Rock/Alt/Indie

• Bad Astronaut, Untethered

• Bag of Cans, Favourite Shirt EP

• Bananagun, Why is the Colour of the Sky?

• chimers, THROUGH TODAY

• Dan Melchior, Hill Country Piano

• Freak Slug, I Blow Out Big Candles

• King Stingray, For The Dreams

• Myles Smith, A Minutes... EP

• The Ladybug Transistor, The Albemarle Sound (25th Anniversary Expanded Edition)

• The Twilight Sad, Nobody Wants To Be Here And Nobody Wants To Leave (Demos)

• V/A, The Shape of Punk to Come Obliterated

• Widespread Panic, Hailbound Queen EP

• Wussy, Cincinnati Ohio

Americana/Folk/Country

• Ellie Gowers, You the Passenger

• Flatland Cavalry, s/t

• Gabby Barrett, Carols and Candlelight

• Judy Collins, In Concert Wildflowers at the Town Hall NYC (Live)

• Twinnie, Something We Used To Say

• Yonder Mountain String Band, Nowhere Next

Hip-Hop

• BabyTron, Tronicles

• Maxo Kream, Personification

• SahBabii, Saaheem

R&B/Soul

• _BY.ALEXANDER, MEMORIES FOR SALE ---AT---> 66 GREENE ST SOHO NY

Jazz

• Lionel Loueke / Dave Holland, United

• Multatu Astatke & Hoodna Orchestra, Tension

Classical

• Florian Christi, Donau

• Niklas Walentin / Christina Bjorkoe, Brahms: Violin Sonatas Nos. 1-3

Electronic/Out There

• Andert Tysma, Hana

• Black Rain, Neuromancer

• claire rousay, The Bloody Lady

• Finneas O'Connell, Disclaimer (Original Series Soundtrack)

• George Reid, 0-6M

• H.A.N.K., The Big Melt

• Leifur James, Magic Seeds

• Orbital, A Beginner's Guide

• Pancrace, Papotier

• Perila, Intrinsic Rhythm

• Rafael Anton Irisarri, FAÇADISMS

• Sarah Davachi, Music for a Bellowing Room

• Speakers Corner Quartet, Mr Loverman (OST)

• Sussan Deyhim / Richard Horowitz, The Invisible Road: Originals Recordings 1985-1990

• The Body, The Crying Out of Things

• The Orb, Orboretum: The Orb Collection

• V/A, Ayo Ke Disco: Boogie, Pop & Funk from the South China Sea (1974-88)

• V/A, Chromesthesia: the Colour of Sound Vol. 1

• Zane Trow, Landscape

