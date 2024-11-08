The first-ever detection of gravitational waves and the powwow that preceded it

A pivotal week in Corey Gray's life began with a powwow in Alberta and culminated with a piece of history: the first-ever detection of gravitational waves from the collision of two neutron stars. Corey was on the graveyard shift at LIGO, the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory in Hanford, Washington, when the historic signal came. This episode, Corey talks about the discovery, the "Gravitational Wave Grass Dance Special" that preceded it and how he got his Blackfoot name. (encore)

This episode was produced by Devan Schwartz, edited by Gabriel Spitzer and fact-checked by Abē Levine.

Copyright 2024 NPR