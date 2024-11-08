What we—and AI—can learn from nature's intelligence

Artificial intelligence is powerful, but what about natural intelligence? This hour, TED speakers explore the intrinsic genius in animal language, insect behavior, plant anatomy and our immune system.

Guests include neuroscientist Greg Gage, computational neuroscientist Frances Chance, social psychoneuroimmunologist Keely Muscatell and environmental researcher Karen Bakker.

We want to dedicate this episode to Bakker who passed away in August 2023, only a few months after giving her TED Talk. Her research and legacy continue to inspire.

Original broadcast date: March 8, 2024

This episode of the TED Radio Hour was produced by James Delahoussaye, Harsha Nahata, Katie Monteleone, Matthew Cloutier and Fiona Geiran. It was edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour.

Copyright 2024 NPR