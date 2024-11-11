ICYMI: The Importance Of Trump's Chief Of Staff

Every presidential term, the chief executive is charged with appointing a cabinet to serve as their most trusted advisors.

As President-elect Donald Trump prepares to enter the White House once more, we're learning more about who he plans to appoint to his inner circle.

He's already selected one of the most important positions in his cabinet: the chief of staff. Last week he tapped his campaign manager, Susie Wiles. She'll become the first woman chief of staff.

How might this chief of staff change the trajectory of Trump's second term?

