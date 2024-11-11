© 2024 WRVO Public Media
'If You Can Keep It': Donald Trump's Plans And Policies

Published November 11, 2024 at 6:52 PM EST
Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Chip Somodevilla
/
Getty Images
With Election Day behind us, the past week has consisted of a lot of analysis — of what happened and how.

But we're looking ahead. President-elect Trump has big plans right out of the gate come January: mass deportations, hefty new tariffs on foreign goods, and more he promises to make good on.

But how much of that is possible? And what headwinds will he face in Washington compared to his first term?

