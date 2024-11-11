In second term, will Trump punish news outlets that anger him?

Since his first term in office, President-Elect Donald Trump has had an antagonistic relationship with the press.

Trump's win of a second term in the White House has prompted intense reporting and analysis from the news media — as well as some soul-searching and concerns.

During the campaign Trump pledged to imprison reporters, and strip major television networks of their broadcast licenses as retribution for coverage he didn't like.

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks to media correspondent David Folkenflik about the fractious relationship between Trump and the news media and how it might play out over the next four years.

