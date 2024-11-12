Coping With The Stress Of Politics

The election results are in, and Donald Trump will be the next president of the United States. Responses to the outcome have been mixed. Some Americans are devastated while some are jubilant.

An October survey by the American Psychological Association found that 77 percent of U.S. adults report the future of the nation as a significant source of stress in their lives. Some 69 percent said the 2024 election in particular was a source of significant stress.

How can we learn to cope with stress and anxiety related to politics? And how can we navigate political divides in our personal lives and as a country?

Find more of our programs online. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.

Copyright 2024 NPR