Coping With The Stress Of Politics

Published November 12, 2024 at 2:46 PM EST
A detractor of president-elect Donald Trump protests against his policies in New York City.
LEONARDO MUNOZ
/
AFP via Getty Images
A detractor of president-elect Donald Trump protests against his policies in New York City.

The election results are in, and Donald Trump will be the next president of the United States. Responses to the outcome have been mixed. Some Americans are devastated while some are jubilant.

An October survey by the American Psychological Association found that 77 percent of U.S. adults report the future of the nation as a significant source of stress in their lives. Some 69 percent said the 2024 election in particular was a source of significant stress.

How can we learn to cope with stress and anxiety related to politics? And how can we navigate political divides in our personal lives and as a country?

