Mormon Moms: Unpacking a national obsession

Published November 12, 2024 at 9:13 AM EST
The cast of Hulu's Secret Lives of Mormon Wives
Courtesy Hulu
The cast of Hulu's Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

From Hulu's The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives to your favorite homemaking TikTok influencers, the women of the Church of Latter Day Saints have been gaining mass audiences via social media for over a decade. This week, Brittany is joined by Jana Riess, senior columnist at Religious News Service and author of The Next Mormons: How Millennials are Changing the LDS Church, to discuss how Mormon culture provides some of TikTok's most powerful influencers with heavenly tools for success.

