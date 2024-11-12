© 2024 WRVO Public Media
One unexpected solution to electric grid blackouts: Drones

By Hannah Chinn,
Regina G. BarberRebecca Ramirez
Published November 12, 2024 at 9:17 AM EST
In the United States, one in every four households experiences a power outage annually. Scientists at Oak Ridge National Laboratory are working on a set of drones connected to a "smart" electric grid to try to help change that.

Nope, it's not your imagination. Electrical outages are happening more often.

A combination of extreme weather events, record-setting summer temperatures, and already-aging infrastructure is putting strain on the U.S. power grid. In the past ten years, the country has seen 60 percent more weather-related outages than during the 2000s, according to work done by nonprofit Climate Central. And one in four U.S. households experiences a power outage annually.

Scientists at Oak Ridge National Laboratory are working on technology they hope will help fix electric grids: drones. They're betting that 2-ft. large drones connected to "smart" electric grids are a cost-effective step to a more electrified future.

So how does a "smart" grid work? What makes power outages so tough to diagnose and fix? And when might sending a drone be a safer alternative than sending a utilities truck? Oak Ridge's Peter Fuhr and Short Wave host Regina Barber discuss all the details ... and whether these drones might be coming soon to a utility near you.

Have an idea for a future episode? We'd love to know — email us at shortwave@npr.org!

Listen to Short Wave on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Listen to every episode of Short Wave sponsor-free and support our work at NPR by signing up for Short Wave+ at plus.npr.org/shortwave.

This episode was produced by Jessica Yung, edited by Rebecca Ramirez and fact-checked by Tyler Jones. Kwesi Lee was the audio engineer.

Copyright 2024 NPR

