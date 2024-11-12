© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Contenders, Vol. 20: The songs we can't stop playing this week

By Robin Hilton,
Stephen Thompson
Published November 12, 2024 at 9:10 AM EST
Clairo's latest album, Charm, includes one of the songs we can't stop playing this week, "Add Up My Love."
Lucas Creighton
/
Courtesy of the artist
Clairo's latest album, Charm, includes one of the songs we can't stop playing this week, "Add Up My Love."

Every other week or so we update our running list of contenders for the year's best songs — tracks we love so much, we can't stop listening to them. Our latest additions include a pastoral instrumental piece from Sigur Rós frontman Jónsi's latest solo album, Flicker. We've also got a deep sonic meditation from the electronic artist Jon Hopkins, Muna singer Katie Gavin's reflective solo work, the bedroom pop artist with more than a billion streams, Clairo and more.

NPR Music's Stephen Thompson joins host Robin Hilton.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPR Podcasts
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
See stories by Robin Hilton
Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
See stories by Stephen Thompson