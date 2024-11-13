Alt.Latino's new music round-up: Damaris Bojor, Becky G and Chicocurlyhead

Felix Contreras and Anamaria Sayre may be traveling in Spain, but that doesn't mean they don't stop finding exciting new music to share. On this episode, they bring "folk pirano" from Damaris Bojor, laidback bedroom pop from Chicocurlyhead, the latest from Becky G and more.

Songs featured in this episode:

El León Pardo, "La Perica"

Laura Itandehui, "La Distancia"

Haydée Milanés, "Requiem Para Un Amor"

Chicocurlyhead, "WASTED WEEKEND"

Damaris Bojor, "No es normal"

Becky G, "OJALÁ"

Audio for this episode of Alt.Latino was edited and mixed by Simon Rentner. Editorial support from Hazel Cills. Our project manager is Grace Chung. NPR Music's executive producer is Suraya Mohamed. Our VP of Music and Visuals is Keith Jenkins.

Copyright 2024 NPR