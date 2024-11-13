© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Alt.Latino's new music round-up: Damaris Bojor, Becky G and Chicocurlyhead

By Felix Contreras,
Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Published November 13, 2024 at 8:26 AM EST
Damaris Bojor is featured on this week's episode of Alt.Latino.

Felix Contreras and Anamaria Sayre may be traveling in Spain, but that doesn't mean they don't stop finding exciting new music to share. On this episode, they bring "folk pirano" from Damaris Bojor, laidback bedroom pop from Chicocurlyhead, the latest from Becky G and more.

Songs featured in this episode:

  • El León Pardo, "La Perica"
  • Laura Itandehui, "La Distancia"
  • Haydée Milanés, "Requiem Para Un Amor"
  • Chicocurlyhead, "WASTED WEEKEND"
  • Damaris Bojor, "No es normal"
  • Becky G, "OJALÁ"

Audio for this episode of Alt.Latino was edited and mixed by Simon Rentner. Editorial support from Hazel Cills. Our project manager is Grace Chung. NPR Music's executive producer is Suraya Mohamed. Our VP of Music and Visuals is Keith Jenkins.

Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Anamaria Sayre is a multimedia producer for NPR Music with a focus on elevating Latinx stories and music. She's the producer for Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture, and the curator of Latin artists at the Tiny Desk.