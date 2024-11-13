The Future Of Abortion After The 2024 Election

Abortion was on the ballot this past election, not just in the country's choice of president, but in the form of state initiatives.

Missouri is one of seven states where abortion rights measures prevailed. Amendment 3 passed with 51.7 percent of the vote. The measure establishes a right to reproductive freedom in the Missouri constitution. That paves the way for advocates to ask courts to knock down the current near total abortion ban.

Six other states including Arizona, Colorado, New York, Maryland, Montana and Nevada also voted to protect or expand current abortion protections. But the GOP has signaled that it will look to limit abortion access nationally in the coming years given the party's dominance in Washington.

What does the future of abortion access in the U.S. look like?

