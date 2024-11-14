© 2024 WRVO Public Media
A guide to being brave in relationships

Published November 14, 2024 at 4:04 PM EST
MHJ / iStock

From sustaining a marriage to making new friends, forming connections requires courage. This hour, TED speakers guide us through being brave during the most difficult moments in relationships.

Guests include writer and podcaster Kelly Corrigan, journalist Allison Gilbert and clinical psychologists Julie and John Gottman.

This episode of TED Radio Hour was produced by Harsha Nahata, Rachel Faulkner White and Katie Monteleone. It was edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour.

Our production staff at NPR also includes James Delahoussaye, Matthew Cloutier and Fiona Geiran. Our executive producer is Irene Noguchi. Our audio engineers were Tiffany Vera Castro, Becky Brown and Patrick Murray.

Copyright 2024 NPR

