Trump picks Karoline Leavitt to be youngest White House press secretary in history

President-elect Donald Trump has selected longtime aide and media personality Karoline Leavitt to be his White House press secretary and carry the message of his administration publicly as he returns to the Oval Office.

Leavitt has become a prominent face on the Trump team, serving as national press secretary for the campaign and now for the transition team. She is also an alum of the president-elect's first White House administration, where she worked as an assistant press secretary.

"Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator," Trump said in a statement. "I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium, and help deliver our message to the American people."

At 27 years old, Leavitt will be the youngest person to hold the position of top White House spokesperson. The position hasn't been held by someone under 30 since former President Richard Nixon's administration in 1969.

The incoming press secretary has a background on Capitol Hill, having previously worked as the communications director for New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik, who Trump recently nominated to be U.N. ambassador.

Leavitt also came close to serving in Congress. A New Hampshire native, she ran in a competitive New Hampshire district, winning her Republican primary but ultimately failing to unseat the Democratic incumbent.

If she had won, Leavitt would have been one of the first members of Gen Z to serve in Congress and the first woman of that generation.

Leavitt has defended Trump's unique appeal to young voters throughout her tenure as his campaign spokesperson.

"The president has a message that resonates with young people," Leavitt told NPR during an interview in Sept. "If you want to live the American dream, be able to afford a home, have costs go down [for] gas, groceries, rent, and you want to be able to afford a family, then there's only one option to vote for."

Though voters under 30 still sided with Vice President Harris overall this year, Democrats lost serious ground, and Trump made gains compared to 2020 and 2016. The economy and jobs were also cited as the top issues for young Americans when voting, according to exit polling from the Associated Press.

When Leavitt spoke with NPR in September, Harris' campaign had benefited from a slew of viral internet support. It was something Leavitt brushed it aside.

"Young people care about policy," she said. "Young people are struggling right now."

Copyright 2024 NPR