Mining's New Frontier

Published November 17, 2024 at 8:58 AM EST
A crew member stands in front of a large grabber used to haul massive chunks of the sea floor from a mile down in the Bismark sea of the coast of Papua New Guinea. The team behind the effort is hoping to find an assortment of minerals some of which are essential to green energy technologies.
Deep, deep down on the floor of the world's oceans, rare and precious minerals exist in abundance. Mining companies have long had their eyes on this treasure but haven't had the technology to access it. Now they do and the race to mine the sea floor seems poised to begin.

Today on The Sunday Story, we head to the Bismark Sea off the coast of Papua New Guinea. It's here that a massive mining ship was recently hauling up chunks of the sea floor from a mile down, trying to gauge the mineral wealth and the possible damage extraction might cause.

This episode was produced by Andrew Mambo and edited by Jenny Schmidt. It was fact-checked by Greta Pittenger and the engineer was Kwesi Lee.

