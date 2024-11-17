Recognizing The Outstanding Work Of Bureaucrats

It has become common for some lawmakers to malign the work of dedicated, skilled career civil servants.

Many of those in the federal government are often depicted as a distant and part of a deep state that seeks to uphold a bureaucracy over the needs of everyday Americans. But the work these people do improves our lives and often goes unnoticed.

The annual Arthur S. Flemming awards honor the work done by those behind the scenes in government and seeks to encourage workers to make a difference.

TenaVel Thomas, executive director of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection field academy, is one of this year's winners.

"To be a public servant, there is a certain level of passion that you have to have. Passion for the work, passion for the people, passion for change," she says.

We speak to Thomas and two others being recognized for their outstanding work.

