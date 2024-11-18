State sends funding to Syracuse, Onondaga County to help fight teen crime

The Hochul Administration is sending an extra $4.5 million to fight crime in Syracuse and Onondaga County. The funds will focus on getting teens out of the crime business.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said the good news is violent crime is down in central New York, but property crime is up, and some of that is pinned on young people. Hochul is putting state funds into diversion programs that are already working to help youth.

"Getting justice involved, young people into alternative educational settings, getting them into treatment for substance abuse or mental health challenges, and letting them see that there's a better path waiting for them if they can only stay with these nurturing programs that do really truly work," Hochul said.

Hochul is also distributing 1,000 steering wheel locks to the community which can help prevent car thefts that are on the rise. Hochul says many 13, 14, and 15-year-olds are responsible for not only car thefts but also break-ins in certain neighborhoods in Syracuse. These funds come on top of another $20 million the state is allocating to Syracuse to augment other crime-fighting programs.