NPR News for Central New York
Food Bank of CNY unveils new locker program in Oswego, Cortland Counties

WRVO | By Abigail Connolly
Published November 19, 2024 at 4:54 AM EST
Food Bank of Central New York Chief Operations Officer Brian McManus demonstrates how the food locker system in Hastings operates, Nov. 18.
Abigail Connolly
/
WRVO
Food Bank of Central New York Chief Operations Officer Brian McManus demonstrates how the food locker system in Hastings operates, Nov. 18.

A new pilot program from the Food Bank of Central New York is looking to expand food access to rural communities.

For some Oswego and Cortland County residents access to food resources may have just gotten easier. Now, the towns of Hastings and Truxton have food lockers available for convenient food pickup. The lockers are part of a pilot program introduced by the Food Bank of Central New York and the New York State Department of General Services. The goal is to increase access to food options in rural areas according to Food Bank Director Karen Belcher.

"This is providing access in areas where there isn't consistent access to a food pantry," Belcher said. "So this is open 24-7, seven days a week. so that a family can come when it's convenient to them."

Users receive a code to punch into the locker system where the doors open to grab the food items. The lockers are the first of their kind in New York state and can offer frozen, refrigerated, and shelf-stable items. Jeanette Moy, commissioner of the New York State Office of General Services, said there's a chance for expansion.

"This is something that we're going to be looking to see where other opportunities," Moy said. "And frankly, I think for a number of food banks, they're going to be paying attention to this model."

Some residents are already participating in the food locker program but Belcher says there is still space for more families to join.
Tags
Regional NewsFood Bank of CNYfood banksOswego CountyCortland County
Abigail Connolly
Abigail is a temporary WRVO News Reporter/Producer working on regional and digital news stories. She graduated from SUNY Oswego in 2022 where she studied English and Public Relations. Abigail enjoys reading, writing, exploring CNY and spending time with family and friends. Abigail first joined the WRVO team as a student reporter in June 2022.
