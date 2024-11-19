Here are science-backed tips on how to navigate holiday arguments

The latest campaign season was also filled with divisive language. And, polling data from SNF Agora Institute at Johns Hopkins University show that almost half of the U.S. electorate thinks members of the opposing political party are "downright evil."

At the same time, many people are gearing up for holiday conversations with loved ones who may disagree with them — on everything from politics to religion and lifestyle choices.

These divisions are visible in our conversations, in our relationships and in our brains. Neuroscience and psychology research shows that as much as people may disagree, there are ways to bridge these divides:

Take a breath. Taking a beat can lower the temperature of the conversation and allow you to refocus the conversation around mutual goals of understanding each other. Remember empathy. Unlike when both people dig in their heels on their points, it's possible to find common ground when we learn more about a person than their stance on a singular topic. Practice intellectual humility and charity. Try to focus on the best points another person makes and remember that all your points aren't perfect either.

