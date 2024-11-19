ICYMI: U.S. Flights Into Haiti Are Grounded. What Happened?

U.S. flights to Haiti are grounded for the next 30 days.

Three U.S. airline flights were fired on last Monday as they attempted to land in Haiti. That led to the closure of Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince. In response, the Federal Aviation Administration has suspended all U.S. flights to Haiti for the next 30 days.

Last week's gunfire came from gangs operating out of Haiti's capital city. It's the latest example of the extent of gang control in the country. Haiti has been in a state of chaos for more than three years since its last president, Jovenel Moïse, was assassinated.

Last Monday also saw a new president sworn into office after the country's interim leader was ousted. Between a new prime minister and the continued presence of foreign security officers in Haiti — how is the country faring?

