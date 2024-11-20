© 2024 WRVO Public Media
As the Latin Grammys turns 25, how much has Latin music changed? (Part 1)

By Anamaria Artemisa Sayre,
Felix Contreras
Published November 20, 2024 at 9:39 AM EST
This week on Alt.Latino, a dissection of 25 years of Latin Grammys.
The Latin Grammys recently marked its 25th anniversary. Alt.Latino's Anamaria Sayre was in Miami to talk to some of Latin music's most influential artists to understand some of the trends that are shaping Latin music today, shared over two episodes.

Songs featured in this episode:

  • Juanes, "Fíjate Bien"
  • Juanes, "Vida Cotidiana"
  • Álvaro Díaz, "Quien Te Quiere"
  • Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera "Bebé Dame"

Audio for this episode of Alt.Latino was edited and mixed by Simon Rentner. Editorial support from Hazel Cills. Our project manager is Grace Chung. NPR Music's executive producer is Suraya Mohamed. Our VP of Music and Visuals is Keith Jenkins.

Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Anamaria Sayre is a multimedia producer for NPR Music with a focus on elevating Latinx stories and music. She's the producer for Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture, and the curator of Latin artists at the Tiny Desk.
Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
