As the Latin Grammys turns 25, how much has Latin music changed? (Part 1)

The Latin Grammys recently marked its 25th anniversary. Alt.Latino's Anamaria Sayre was in Miami to talk to some of Latin music's most influential artists to understand some of the trends that are shaping Latin music today, shared over two episodes.

Songs featured in this episode:

Juanes, "Fíjate Bien"

Juanes, "Vida Cotidiana"

Álvaro Díaz, "Quien Te Quiere"

Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera "Bebé Dame"

Audio for this episode of Alt.Latino was edited and mixed by Simon Rentner. Editorial support from Hazel Cills. Our project manager is Grace Chung. NPR Music's executive producer is Suraya Mohamed. Our VP of Music and Visuals is Keith Jenkins.

