Fiddlin', Gruntin', Snorin', and Carlin' with David Axelrod

This week from the archives, how to instantly summon 40 worms from the ground. Plus, former Obama advisor David Axelrod addresses listener concerns about engaging with their despised family over the Thanksgiving table. And, when a listener asks how to make his name more memorable, the guys recruit an expert of musical mnemonics.

Also! We've loved hearing from so many of you about joining our "You Guys" fast. This is an archive episode, and we'll have an update for you... fellow humans next week. In the meantime, you can email your burning questions to howto@npr.org.

How To Do Everything is hosted by Mike Danforth and Ian Chillag. It is produced by Heena Srivastava. Technical direction from Lorna White.

