Third space jam: How Magic Johnson and Starbucks boosted entrepreneurship
There's been a lot of research showing how third spaces — a place that isn't the home nor the workplace — have brought communities together, even catalyzed revolutions. New research shows that coffee shops in particular could be key to sparking new businesses, too.
Today on the show, caffeine-fueled entrepreneurship. We go back a few decades for the story of how Magic Johnson partnered to build Starbucks cafes in Black and Latino neighborhoods, and how new research has shed light on how Magic's plan changed entrepreneurship in those communities.Related Episodes:
Oil gluts, Russian bucks, and StarbucksMagic Johnson on basketball, business, and being the face of HIVFor sponsor-free episodes of The Indicator from Planet Money, subscribe to Planet Money+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org
.Music by Drop Electric. Find us: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Newsletter.
Copyright 2024 NPR