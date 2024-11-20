When Pretendian investigations go wrong

This week we're bringing you an episode from a podcast called Pretendians, co-hosted by Robert Jago and Angel Ellis. Their series exposes wild stories about the fraudsters who pretend to be Indigenous. But sometimes investigating and casting doubt on people's indigeneity can cause more harm than good.

Robert talks to Jacqueline Keeler, the person behind the "Alleged Pretendians List". Then, he talks to Kiros Auld, whose name appeared on that controversial list. The problem? Kiros is legitimately Native.

