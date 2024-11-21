Donald Trump's Second Presidency And The LGBTQIA+ Community

After President-elect Donald Trump's win on Nov. 5, those in the LGBTQ community have expressed worry and fear. The Trevor Project's crisis hotline saw a 700 percent spike in calls following the election. And The Rainbow Youth Project surpassed its monthly average of calls in just six days after Trump's win. Couples are also rushing to get married before Trump takes office.

Trump spent millions on anti-trans ads during his campaign. And like his first term, he's promised to continue rolling back protections for LGBTQ people.

But what will he actually able to do? And how are advocates preparing?

