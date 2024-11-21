© 2024 WRVO Public Media
'Gladiator II': Are you not entertained? Still? Again? Some more?

By Stephen Thompson,
Glen WeldonChloe VeltmanRoxana HadadiHafsa FathimaJessica ReedyMike Katzif
Published November 21, 2024 at 8:57 AM EST
Paul Mescal plays Lucius in Gladiator II.
Aidan Monaghan
/
Paramount Pictures
Paul Mescal plays Lucius in Gladiator II.

The new film Gladiator II is a sequel to Gladiator, Oscar-winning swords-and-sandals blockbuster that starred Russell Crowe. It tells a similar tale — a soldier, sold into slavery, becomes a gladiator in the Roman arena. This time out, it's Paul Mescal whose prowess in the coliseum earns him fame that threatens Rome's tyrannical rulers. Directed by Ridley Scott, the film also stars Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington.

Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
Glen Weldon
Glen Weldon is a host of NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast. He reviews books, movies, comics and more for the NPR Arts Desk.
Chloe Veltman
Chloe Veltman is a correspondent on NPR's Culture Desk.
Roxana Hadadi
Hafsa Fathima
Jessica Reedy
Mike Katzif
