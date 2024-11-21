© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oswego County firefighters help with Orange County wildfire

WRVO | By Jessica Cain
Published November 21, 2024 at 5:38 AM EST
Firefighters work to contain the Jennings Creek wildfire in Orange County
New York State Park Police
Firefighters work to contain the Jennings Creek wildfire in Orange County

Fire crews from Oswego County are reflecting on their experience helping out with a large wildfire in Orange County.

Oswego County Fire Coordinator Shane Laws joined Granby Center Fire Department, Volney Fire Department, Lacona Fire Department, Oswego Town Fire Department, Novelis Fire Department, and Phoenix Fire Department as part of a mutual aid request.

"It looked like a barren wasteland, some of the areas,” said Laws. “Because everything in certain areas that we went through, it was all black and burnt."

Alistair Hayden, a professor in the Department of Public and Ecosystem Health at Cornell University, said low levels of precipitation created conditions that led to the fires downstate. He said climate change is causing a longer fire season in general. But that’s not the whole picture.

“Changing human behaviors, especially moving into wildland areas where homes are near forests, they're in grasslands, is another important factor, as well as our forest management,” he said.

Hayden said the effects of the wildfires can be devastating, from damaging communities to affecting the air quality miles away. He recommends New Yorkers keep an eye out for posted burn bans before starting a fire that could have been prevented.

As efforts continued downstate, Laws said he and his fellow firefighters were happy to help.

"You don't know these people, these other fire departments you're working with, but by the end of the day, they're like you've known them for 10, 20 years. You work side-by-side with them, you all have a mission, and you work together to accomplish that,” he said.
Tags
Oswego CountyfiresRegional NewsCornell University
Jessica Cain
Jessica Cain is a freelance reporter for WRVO, covering issues around central New York. Most recently, Jessica was a package producer at Fox News in New York City, where she worked on major news events, including the 2016 presidential conventions and election. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter and anchor for multiple media outlets in central and northern New York. A Camillus native, Jessica enjoys exploring the outdoors with her daughters, going to the theater, playing the piano, and reading.
See stories by Jessica Cain