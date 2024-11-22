© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
New Music Friday: The best albums out Nov. 22

By Ann Powers,
Daoud Tyler-Ameen
Published November 22, 2024 at 9:06 AM EST
Former Pixies star Kim Deal released her first solo album, Nobody Loves You More, on Friday.
Courtesy of the artist
NPR Music's Daoud Tyler-Ameen and Ann Powers are your guides to the last big New Music Friday of 2024, including the first solo album released by Kim Deal, who was a member of Pixies, the leader of The Breeders and an all-around alt-rock legend for more than three decades.

Plus, an in-depth discussion about the new Red Hot compilation, TRAИƧA, a benefit album highlighting trans and non-binary musicians working today.

Featured albums:

• Kim Deal, Nobody Loves You More
• Father John Misty, Mahashmashana
• Say Lou Lou, Dust
• Michael Kiwanuka, Small Changes
• Various Artists, TRAИƧA (Red Hot)

Other notable albums out Nov. 22:

Pop
• Kendall Peña, ¿Y Qué Si Todo Acaba Mal?
• Manuel Turizo, 201
• Natalie Imbruglia, London - Live
• Various Artists, Moana 2 OST
• Various Artists, Wicked OST

Rock/Alt/Indie
• Alice Ivy, DO WHAT MAKES YOU HAPPY
• Black Pumas, Live From Brooklyn Paramount
• Body Count, Merciless
• Daryl Johns, Daryl Johns
• Dean & Britta and Sonic Boom, A Peace of Us
• Heavy Moss, Dead Slow
• Ichiko Aoba, Luminescent Creatures
• Jack Kays, DEADBEAT!
• Moaning Lisa, fainter
• My Morning Jacket, MMJ Live Vol. 4: Terminal 5 – NYC – The Tennessee Fire 10/18/10
• Opeth, The Last Will And Testament
• Papa M, Ballads of Harry Houdini
• Rogê, Curyman II
• Smog, The Holy Grail: Bill Callahan's "Smog" Dec. 10, 2001 Peel Session
• Soap&Skin, TORSO

Americana/Folk/Country
• Bella Mackenzie, WILD THING
• The Staves, Happy New Year EP

Hip-Hop
• Babyfxce E, Real Striker Music
• Blockhead, Mortality is Lit!
• Boldy James & Harry Fraud, The Bricktionary
• Ice Cube, Man Down

Jazz
• Damu The Fudgemunk, Peace of Action
• Duck Baker, Breakdown Lane: Free Solos & Duos 1976 - 1998 (feat. Eugene Chadbourne)
• Jamie Saft Trio, Plays Monk
• Jeff Parker ETA IVtet, The Way Out of Easy
• Miles Davis, Miles '54: The Prestige Recordings (Remastered 2024)

Electronic/Out There
• Bergsonist, Maghreb
• Bibio, Phantom Brickworks
• BZDB, Duncan Bellamy and MA.MOYO, Jump Ship, Sit Lean, Be Still, Stand Tall
• Chizawa Q, Xenoverse
• Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith & Joe Goddard, Neptunes
• Kingpin Cartel, Long Dark Soul Of The Night EP
• Lifted, Trellis
• Mr. Mitch, The Lost Boy
• Nilüfer Yanya, My Method Actor - The Remixes
• Roman Flügel, No Solutions EP
• Steven Julien, DJ-Kicks
• Tarwater, Nuts of Ay
• Tashi Dorji, we will be wherever the fires are lit
• TOKiMONSTA, Eternal Reverie
• U, Life Isn't A Fountain
• Various Artists, 10 Years of Rhythm Section International

Ann Powers
Ann Powers is NPR Music's critic and correspondent. She writes for NPR's music news blog, The Record, and she can be heard on NPR's newsmagazines and music programs.
Daoud Tyler-Ameen
[Copyright 2024 NPR]