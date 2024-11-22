New Music Friday: The best albums out Nov. 22

NPR Music's Daoud Tyler-Ameen and Ann Powers are your guides to the last big New Music Friday of 2024, including the first solo album released by Kim Deal, who was a member of Pixies, the leader of The Breeders and an all-around alt-rock legend for more than three decades.

Plus, an in-depth discussion about the new Red Hot compilation, TRAИƧA, a benefit album highlighting trans and non-binary musicians working today.

Featured albums:

• Kim Deal, Nobody Loves You More

• Father John Misty, Mahashmashana

• Say Lou Lou, Dust

• Michael Kiwanuka, Small Changes

• Various Artists, TRAИƧA (Red Hot)

Other notable albums out Nov. 22:

Pop

• Kendall Peña, ¿Y Qué Si Todo Acaba Mal?

• Manuel Turizo, 201

• Natalie Imbruglia, London - Live

• Various Artists, Moana 2 OST

• Various Artists, Wicked OST

Rock/Alt/Indie

• Alice Ivy, DO WHAT MAKES YOU HAPPY

• Black Pumas, Live From Brooklyn Paramount

• Body Count, Merciless

• Daryl Johns, Daryl Johns

• Dean & Britta and Sonic Boom, A Peace of Us

• Heavy Moss, Dead Slow

• Ichiko Aoba, Luminescent Creatures

• Jack Kays, DEADBEAT!

• Moaning Lisa, fainter

• My Morning Jacket, MMJ Live Vol. 4: Terminal 5 – NYC – The Tennessee Fire 10/18/10

• Opeth, The Last Will And Testament

• Papa M, Ballads of Harry Houdini

• Rogê, Curyman II

• Smog, The Holy Grail: Bill Callahan's "Smog" Dec. 10, 2001 Peel Session

• Soap&Skin, TORSO

Americana/Folk/Country

• Bella Mackenzie, WILD THING

• The Staves, Happy New Year EP

Hip-Hop

• Babyfxce E, Real Striker Music

• Blockhead, Mortality is Lit!

• Boldy James & Harry Fraud, The Bricktionary

• Ice Cube, Man Down

Jazz

• Damu The Fudgemunk, Peace of Action

• Duck Baker, Breakdown Lane: Free Solos & Duos 1976 - 1998 (feat. Eugene Chadbourne)

• Jamie Saft Trio, Plays Monk

• Jeff Parker ETA IVtet, The Way Out of Easy

• Miles Davis, Miles '54: The Prestige Recordings (Remastered 2024)

Electronic/Out There

• Bergsonist, Maghreb

• Bibio, Phantom Brickworks

• BZDB, Duncan Bellamy and MA.MOYO, Jump Ship, Sit Lean, Be Still, Stand Tall

• Chizawa Q, Xenoverse

• Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith & Joe Goddard, Neptunes

• Kingpin Cartel, Long Dark Soul Of The Night EP

• Lifted, Trellis

• Mr. Mitch, The Lost Boy

• Nilüfer Yanya, My Method Actor - The Remixes

• Roman Flügel, No Solutions EP

• Steven Julien, DJ-Kicks

• Tarwater, Nuts of Ay

• Tashi Dorji, we will be wherever the fires are lit

• TOKiMONSTA, Eternal Reverie

• U, Life Isn't A Fountain

• Various Artists, 10 Years of Rhythm Section International

