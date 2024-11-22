New Music Friday: The best albums out Nov. 22
NPR Music's Daoud Tyler-Ameen and Ann Powers are your guides to the last big New Music Friday of 2024, including the first solo album released by Kim Deal, who was a member of Pixies, the leader of The Breeders and an all-around alt-rock legend for more than three decades.
Plus, an in-depth discussion about the new Red Hot compilation, TRAИƧA, a benefit album highlighting trans and non-binary musicians working today.
Featured albums:
• Kim Deal, Nobody Loves You More
• Father John Misty, Mahashmashana
• Say Lou Lou, Dust
• Michael Kiwanuka, Small Changes
• Various Artists, TRAИƧA (Red Hot)
Other notable albums out Nov. 22:
Pop
• Kendall Peña, ¿Y Qué Si Todo Acaba Mal?
• Manuel Turizo, 201
• Natalie Imbruglia, London - Live
• Various Artists, Moana 2 OST
• Various Artists, Wicked OST
Rock/Alt/Indie
• Alice Ivy, DO WHAT MAKES YOU HAPPY
• Black Pumas, Live From Brooklyn Paramount
• Body Count, Merciless
• Daryl Johns, Daryl Johns
• Dean & Britta and Sonic Boom, A Peace of Us
• Heavy Moss, Dead Slow
• Ichiko Aoba, Luminescent Creatures
• Jack Kays, DEADBEAT!
• Moaning Lisa, fainter
• My Morning Jacket, MMJ Live Vol. 4: Terminal 5 – NYC – The Tennessee Fire 10/18/10
• Opeth, The Last Will And Testament
• Papa M, Ballads of Harry Houdini
• Rogê, Curyman II
• Smog, The Holy Grail: Bill Callahan's "Smog" Dec. 10, 2001 Peel Session
• Soap&Skin, TORSO
Americana/Folk/Country
• Bella Mackenzie, WILD THING
• The Staves, Happy New Year EP
Hip-Hop
• Babyfxce E, Real Striker Music
• Blockhead, Mortality is Lit!
• Boldy James & Harry Fraud, The Bricktionary
• Ice Cube, Man Down
Jazz
• Damu The Fudgemunk, Peace of Action
• Duck Baker, Breakdown Lane: Free Solos & Duos 1976 - 1998 (feat. Eugene Chadbourne)
• Jamie Saft Trio, Plays Monk
• Jeff Parker ETA IVtet, The Way Out of Easy
• Miles Davis, Miles '54: The Prestige Recordings (Remastered 2024)
Electronic/Out There
• Bergsonist, Maghreb
• Bibio, Phantom Brickworks
• BZDB, Duncan Bellamy and MA.MOYO, Jump Ship, Sit Lean, Be Still, Stand Tall
• Chizawa Q, Xenoverse
• Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith & Joe Goddard, Neptunes
• Kingpin Cartel, Long Dark Soul Of The Night EP
• Lifted, Trellis
• Mr. Mitch, The Lost Boy
• Nilüfer Yanya, My Method Actor - The Remixes
• Roman Flügel, No Solutions EP
• Steven Julien, DJ-Kicks
• Tarwater, Nuts of Ay
• Tashi Dorji, we will be wherever the fires are lit
• TOKiMONSTA, Eternal Reverie
• U, Life Isn't A Fountain
• Various Artists, 10 Years of Rhythm Section International
