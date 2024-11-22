© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Some Trump cabinet picks are accused of sexual misconduct. What's it mean for #MeToo?

Published November 22, 2024 at 9:18 AM EST
President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks to reporters as he leaves the Russell Senate Office Building. Hegseth is one of Trump's cabinet picks to face accusations of sexual assault. Hegseth denies the charges.
Kevin Dietsch
/
Getty Images
President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks to reporters as he leaves the Russell Senate Office Building. Hegseth is one of Trump's cabinet picks to face accusations of sexual assault. Hegseth denies the charges.

If you're tracking Donald Trump's cabinet picks, you may have noticed common threads among them: top jobs are going to people fiercely loyal to Trump, people with experience appearing on TV, but no experience directly relevant to the jobs they would be doing.

There's another thing several share: being accused of sexual misconduct. Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth, HHS Secretary nominee Robert F. Kennedy, Jr, Elon Musk, who Trump has picked to co-run the Department of Government Efficiency — all these men have faced some variation of accusations of sexual misconduct. All have denied it, or claimed no memory.

Donald Trump's first presidential win helped lay the groundwork for the #MeToo movement. What do his cabinet picks say about the movement today?

