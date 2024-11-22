© 2024 WRVO Public Media
The "Bad Sisters" are back, and they're better than ever.

Published November 22, 2024 at 4:00 PM EST
Sarah Greene, Eve Hewson, Sharon Horgan and Eva Birthistle attend Apple TV+ "Bad Sisters" Season 2 premiere at Metrograph on November 12, 2024 in New York City.
Sarah Greene, Eve Hewson, Sharon Horgan and Eva Birthistle attend Apple TV+ "Bad Sisters" Season 2 premiere at Metrograph on November 12, 2024 in New York City.

The Apple TV series "Bad Sisters" debuted two years ago. There were laughs. There was murder. And that could've been it for the Garvey sisters, because the show wasn't originally intended to have a second season.

But, as creator and star Sharon Horgan puts it — "You don't just kill a man and move on."

The Garvey sisters are back for Season 2 – with more banter... wickedness... and secrets. We catch up with creator and star Sharon Horgan to find out what's in store.

