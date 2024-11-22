What The World Can And Can't Expect From COP29

Leaders from nearly 200 countries are in Baku, Azerbaijan, for COP29 to talk about the state of global climate change mitigation efforts.

As many nations flesh out their plans to reduce emissions, they're looking to secure new funding at this summit for their solutions — trillions of dollars' worth.

Noticeably absent from the talks in Azerbaijan are some of the world's most influential voices on the subject — from President Joe Biden to the leaders of China, India, Brazil, Britain, Germany and France.

What role do you think the world's most powerful countries should play in shaping our climate future?

