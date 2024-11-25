'If You Can Keep It': The Future Of The Federal Workforce

More than 2 million Americans serve as career civil servants in the U.S. federal workforce. President-elect Donald Trump's team has promised to reduce federal spending in part by cutting government employees. Now, those plans are looking more concrete.

Former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and billionaire businessman Elon Musk are heading the president-elect's new Department of Government Efficiency – a non-governmental agency that they say will reduce waste and streamline the U.S. federal agencies.

But the so–called DOGE is only one tool the president has in mind for slashing the federal workforce. And as more details emerge, the futures of the nation's career civil servants are in the balance.

What do these plans mean not just for federal workers – but for the country as a whole?

