NPR's Books We Love returns for its 12th year

November 25, 2024; Washington, D.C. – Books We Love – NPR's annual, interactive reading guide – is back with over 350 new recommendations from 2024. Discover picks by NPR staffers, including Ari Shapiro , Nina Totenberg , Eric Deggans , Steve Inskeep , Linda Holmes , and trusted critics such as Fresh Air's Maureen Corrigan . Plus, explore nearly 4,000 books in our complete 12-year archive.

We've got your new favorite bedtime read, the next pick for your book club, and soon-to-be-cherished novels for every person on your holiday shopping list. Discover the books that expanded our hearts and minds this year. Search by or combine tags such as "Eye-Opening Reads," "Mysteries & Thrillers" or "Seriously Great Writing" to filter results and find the book that's perfect for you or a loved one.

Visit Books We Love here.

For even more exclusive book content, check out NPR's Book of the Day podcast for author interviews from a number of the books featured in the 2024 guide. The 2024 installment of Books We Love also includes more than 300 links to related coverage on NPR.org and Member station sites.

"We're thrilled to be able to offer our readers this curated list of our favorite books of the year again in 2024," said Meghan Collins Sullivan, NPR's senior books and culture editor. "Our staff and critics have varied interests, which means that we're sure there is a book here for everyone."

Happy reading!

