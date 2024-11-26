Salvation Army kicks off annual Red Kettle Campaign in CNY

The Salvation Army's annual Red Kettle Campaign is up and running in central New York, officials say this year donations will help one of the biggest community needs - food.

The Syracuse Salvation Army assists over thirty-five-thousand people annually according to Director of County Operations Charles Roberts. He said the kettle donations help make ends meet for people facing high costs in the community.

"With inflation not falling as if we had hopes, prices remaining high, rents remaining high, you know, it's very difficult to make those hard decisions for people whose backs are already against the wall," Roberts said.

Roberts said the Salvation Army is still looking for volunteers to manage some locations. He said donating any amount of time or money can go a long way.

"When you see that red kettle, you're seeing in this town, you're seeing 34 different programs that are reaching 38,000 people per year," Roberts said. "And every year we bring human flourishing to every family we touch. And it's so important that, people can give whatever they can. We know that it's hard for everybody this year, we know that, but it's hardest for those whose backs are against the wall, and they do have a little something, and you put their adds up, and, we can really use that support."

Salvation Army Red Kettles will stick around until Christmas Eve on Tuesday, Dec. 24.