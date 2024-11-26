© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Syracuse lawmakers to continue Good Cause Eviction, CRB proposal discussions in 2025

WRVO | By Abigail Connolly
Published November 26, 2024 at 4:55 AM EST
Ava Pukatch
/
WRVO

Syracuse Common Councilors will meet twice more in 2024, but not everything on their agendas will get passed.

Lawmakers won't have to worry about any end-of-year deadlines. Councilor Jimmy Monto explains that for legislation proposals like the Good Cause Eviction laws, which first appeared on council agendas in late August, the councilors will work for as long as it takes to make sure all aspects of the legislation are worked out.

"I think we will, in the coming months, we will have an answer for it," Monto said. "It's not easy to schedule meetings where we can get everyone in the room so we've been trying to make sure that we have a meeting, then talk it out after, then have another meeting. So it's very deliberate on our parts."

Monto said the council is just looking to ensure that the legislation is the right fit for the community before moving forward with a vote.

"I think we get caught up in this idea that we put an item on the agenda and it has to be solved within two weeks or four weeks," Monto said. "Those items can sit on the agenda for as long as we want them to as we sit and talk to the whole community."

Monto said councilors will likely continue to discuss Good Cause Eviction and a recently proposed item regarding the staffing of the city's Citizen Review Board in the new year.
