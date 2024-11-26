© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Tom Hanks

Published November 26, 2024 at 9:02 AM EST
Tom Hanks attends the photocall for "Elvis" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 26, 2022 in Cannes, France.

Come to the table and join us, as we celebrate "Hanksgiving!"

That's right, our guest this week is Tom Hanks. The legendary actor from Forrest Gump, Sleepless in Seattle, Saving Private Ryan, Joe Versus the Volcano and so many more!

Tom's just reunited with Robert Zemeckis and Robin Wright, director and co-star from Forrest Gump for a new movie called Here. It's a film that spans literal eons: the camera starts from one spot at the very beginning of time and stays in that one shot, right up until the present day.

When Tom joined us on the show around this time two years ago, he'd just starred in A Man Called Otto. An adaptation of the hit book A Man Called Ove.

It's a story about growth. Tom plays Otto Anderson, the title character in the film. He's charitably "grouchy." But there's a reason. When the movie begins, Otto is mourning the loss of his wife, Sonya. He's not sure how he'll move on with his life until a new family moves into the neighborhood with their two daughters: Marisol and Tommy. The film explores Otto's budding relationship with his neighbors – a friendship that becomes a life changing experience.

Tom Hanks joins the show to talk about the limits of charm, shares driving etiquette tips and his shift from comedy acting to working in drama

