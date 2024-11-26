© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Undocumented workers brace for ICE raids, mass deportation under Trump

Published November 26, 2024 at 9:20 AM EST
Two people are taken into custody by ICE agents at a Koch Foods Inc. plant in Morton, Miss., one of seven food processing plants targeted for coordinated raids in the state.
Rogelio V. Solis
/
AP
Two people are taken into custody by ICE agents at a Koch Foods Inc. plant in Morton, Miss., one of seven food processing plants targeted for coordinated raids in the state.

President-elect Trump focused a big part of his campaign on the issue of immigration.

He vowed to initiate "the largest deportation" in the history of the United States.

His strategy is not only to stop people attempting to cross the border, but to resume the kind of workplace raids that took place during his first administration.

The workplaces targeted in 2019 were nowhere near the border - like chicken processing plants in rural Mississippi.

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Cliff Johnson, an immigration attorney and director of the MacArthur Justice Center at the University of Mississippi about how immigration advocates and migrants in rural Mississippi are preparing.

Email us at considerthis@npr.org.

