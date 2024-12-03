How NPR staff celebrated Thanksgiving

NPR employees shared how they spent the Thanksgiving holiday with family and friends this year.

Kier Harrison, Career Development and Learning Specialist

"Our beach tradition started when my sister and I were old enough to drive. My family is older so after dinner my sister and I would leave our grandparents house and go to the movies to escape the cigarette smoke, lol. Once we had families of our own, we thought it would be fun to go to the beach for Thanksgiving - a 2 for 1 vacation and holiday. We all agree on a movie (this year it was Moana 2), and play games like Uno, Culture Tags, and of course Spades. We wrap up the weekend with a night of bowling."

Ben Fishel, Media Relations Manager

"Every year I don an apron and mash potatoes for 15 people. We also fry a bird and I make extra turkey wing gravy ahead of time. I'm grateful my family all lives in the area so no one has to travel too far."

Kiah Culver, Senior Manager, Business Partnership

"My family tradition is honoring my late grandmother when we gather, who was an inspirational matriarch and an amazing cook. The buffet holding the Thanksgiving spread belonged to her and has been in the family for 70 years. I also received her China and silverware. The pie is sweet potato, a must-have on the menu, and a common dessert in Black culture."

Sarah Handel, Senior Editor, All Things Considered

"My friends Ben, Melissa and her dad were in the kitchen early, peeling potatoes. My daughter and I made menus for each place setting. Thanksgiving dinner at the Cresswells' featured pink champagne, turkey and sides, and The Cure on the stereo."

Ilana Dutton, Intern, Washington Desk

"I spent thanksgiving with my entire family, including all four grandparents, many cousins, and a lot of dogs! We've been doing the same thanksgiving routine as long as I can remember. It starts with a very chilly turkey trot, then moves inside for brunch, board games, and football! After a nap, everyone reconvenes for a delicious dinner and lots of pie."

Kendra Gaskin, Talent Relations Manager

"This year, my husband and I opened our home to over 20 family members for a Thanksgiving to remember! The centerpiece of the feast was a mouthwatering jerk turkey, perfectly seasoned and full of flavor. Between lively rounds of Thanksgiving Bingo and cheering on our favorite teams during the football games, the day was brimming with laughter, connection, and joy. And, as is tradition, we indulged in an endless spread of food and desserts—so much so that we're still savoring the leftovers. It was a celebration of gratitude, family, and the warmth of being together."

Kara Frame, Video Producer, Tiny Desk

"This year for Thanksgiving, I traveled to a sleepy little beach town in New Jersey to disconnect and slow down amidst an always hectic holiday sprint. It's something my family started in 2020 when the world was shut down. It was a way we could make it feel special while still adhering to staying inside and social distancing. It's become a beloved tradition that we cherish each year."



