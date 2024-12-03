© 2024 WRVO Public Media
The State Of Giving In The United States

Published December 3, 2024 at 3:08 PM EST
A view of gifts as St. Jude Children's Research Hospital hosts the #GiveThanks Holiday Pop-Up for #GivingTuesday in New York City.
A view of gifts as St. Jude Children's Research Hospital hosts the #GiveThanks Holiday Pop-Up for #GivingTuesday in New York City.

Giving season is upon us. And some may say today, Giving Tuesday, kicks it off. And the U.S. is certainly on the generous side.

Last year, giving between corporations, foundations, and individuals amounted to more than $500 billion. However, those numbers are on a decline when you compare them to what people gave in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic.

But when you look at the long view, giving has increased by billions. Between 1954 and 2016, total giving went from $54 billion to $390 billion.

But where are these billions coming from and how have those numbers changed?

