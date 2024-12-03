© 2024 WRVO Public Media
These scientists taught rats to drive tiny cars. Turns out, it's good for them

By Hannah Chinn,
Regina G. BarberRebecca Ramirez
Published December 3, 2024 at 9:11 AM EST
In Kelly Lambert's lab at the University of Richmond, rats are trained to drive tiny cars. Researchers are studying how that training, and the anticipation associated with it, affects their brains.
University of Richmond
In neuroscientist Kelly Lambert's lab at the University of Richmond, rats hop into cars, rev their engines, and skid across the floor of an arena. Once they maneuver their vehicles across the finish line, they receive praise ... and a Froot Loop reward.

Why? It turns out the answer reinforces the age-old saying: It's about the journey, not the destination. That's because the majority of the lab rats seem to prefer driving to their Froot Loops to walking to them.

"It's amazing what their little brains can do," says Lambert, a professor of behavioral neuroscience at the University of Richmond. "It's humbling."

Today on the show, Short Wave host Regina G. Barber talks with Kelly about her lab's driving rats and what they tell us about anticipation, neuroplasticity and decision making. Plus, why optimism might be good for ratsand for humans, too.

Want to hear more fun animal stories? Let us know at shortwave@npr.org — we read every email.

This episode was produced by Hannah Chinn. It was edited by Rebecca Ramirez. Tyler Jones checked the facts. Jimmy Keeley was the audio engineer.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Regina G. Barber is Short Wave's Scientist in Residence.
Rebecca Ramirez (she/her) is the founding producer of NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave.
