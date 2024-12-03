These scientists taught rats to drive tiny cars. Turns out, it's good for them

In neuroscientist Kelly Lambert's lab at the University of Richmond, rats hop into cars, rev their engines, and skid across the floor of an arena. Once they maneuver their vehicles across the finish line, they receive praise ... and a Froot Loop reward.

Why? It turns out the answer reinforces the age-old saying: It's about the journey, not the destination. That's because the majority of the lab rats seem to prefer driving to their Froot Loops to walking to them.

"It's amazing what their little brains can do," says Lambert, a professor of behavioral neuroscience at the University of Richmond. "It's humbling."

Today on the show, Short Wave host Regina G. Barber talks with Kelly about her lab's driving rats and what they tell us about anticipation, neuroplasticity and decision making. Plus, why optimism might be good for rats — and for humans, too.

Want to hear more fun animal stories? Let us know at shortwave@npr.org — we read every email.

Listen to Short Wave on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Listen to every episode of Short Wave sponsor-free and support our work at NPR by signing up for Short Wave+ at plus.npr.org/shortwave.

This episode was produced by Hannah Chinn. It was edited by Rebecca Ramirez. Tyler Jones checked the facts. Jimmy Keeley was the audio engineer.

Copyright 2024 NPR