Momfluencers, Tradwives, and the Perils of Modern Motherhood

Motherhood in the U.S. is revered. Actual mothers? Not so much. So where's a bedraggled mom to turn when she feels overworked, overwhelmed, and underappreciated? Turns out, momfluencers are stepping in to fill that void, including a particular category of momfluencer: the tradwife. We dive into that world to understand how it might intersect with the incoming presidential administration, what it has to do with white supremacy, and where moms of color fit in.

