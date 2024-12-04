Old Crow Medicine Show: Tiny Desk Concert

If you're watching this, it's because you love a song — more than that, you love how someone plays that song. Several artists have covered "Wagon Wheel," an inescapable staple of folk festivals and hootenannies. But you know what? No one performs that ramblin' folk stomper quite like Old Crow Medicine Show. So here, 20 years after the band recorded and turned it into a phenomenon, Ketch Secor and his band open their Tiny Desk with "Wagon Wheel."

For nearly three decades, Old Crow Medicine Show has served up a revved-up take on old-time music, folk, bluegrass, country and everything else tossed into what we call roots music. That energy, still wired from its early busking days, translates here as the band runs through "O Cumberland River" and "Wolfman of the Ozarks," complete with train-chugging harmonica and a jaw harp duet. The group closes with "One Drop," a hopeful, gospel-style call for unity in a moment we could all use some.

SET LIST

"Wagon Wheel"

"O Cumberland River"

"Wolfman of the Ozarks"

"One Drop"

MUSICIANS

Ketch Secor: fiddle, vocals

Morgan Jahnig: upright bass, vocals

Cory Younts: mandolin, keys, vocals

Mike Harris: dobro, banjo, electric guitar, vocals

PJ George: acoustic guitar, keys, vocals

Dante' Pope: percussion, vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Lars Gotrich

Director/Editor: Maia Stern

Audio Technical Director: Neil Tevault

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Alanté Serene

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Photographer: Elizabeth Gillis

Tiny Desk Team: Hazel Cills, Josh Newell

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

