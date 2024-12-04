Program helps local children get holiday gifts

An effort is underway to help ensure thousands of local children have something special under the Christmas tree.

Hillside’s Special Santa Toy and Gift Drive has been going on more than 40 years. Hillside helps about 9,000 families across the state, including about 3,000 in central New York.

Calista Amering, Hillside’s Chief Advancement Officer, said right now, many people are struggling with the high costs of heating and groceries, and the holidays can be extra hard.

“When you think about families, this is really alleviating that stress from them and giving them a vehicle in which to let their children know that they’re thinking about them,” she said. “And we know that the holidays are special.”

Amering said there are several ways to help, including making an online donation, shopping online for specifically requested gifts on an Amazon gift list, starting a private fundraiser, or dropping off new, unwrapped toys in donation boxes at KeyBank locations. KeyBank is the presenting sponsor for the drive.

Amering said this year, the community is stepping up like never before.

“In the season of Thanksgiving, we just want to express our sincere gratitude because we can’t do it without the people in our communities that really have opened up their hearts and their wallets to help our youth navigate through these really challenging times,” she said.

For more information about Hillside’s Special Santa Toy and Gift Drive, click here. Donations will be accepted through December 11.



