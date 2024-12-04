What a difference a one-day strike makes

From retail to fast food to nursing, one-day strikes have been a growing trend over the last decade.

But what makes one-day strikes more or less effective than longer strikes? Do they achieve the same goals?

On today's show, what do short strikes say about union power in the US and what can you accomplish with only 24 hours on the picket line.

Related Episodes:

What the data reveal about U.S. labor unrest

The Indicator Quiz: Labor Edition

The never-ending strike

For sponsor-free episodes of The Indicator from Planet Money, subscribe to Planet Money+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Newsletter.

Copyright 2024 NPR