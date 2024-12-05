In Good Health: Vaccine Hesitancy, Flu Season, And A Second Trump Presidency

The start of December brings holiday cheer. And... the flu. Peak season is from December to February. So are we ready?

In December 2023, the percentage of adults 18 and older who had received the flu vaccine was 42 percent. The vaccination rate for COVID-19 was 18 percent. And only 17 percent of adults 60 and older had been vaccinated against RSV. This year, that jumped to more than 31 percent.

We talk about vaccine hesitancy this flu season. We also get into what we know about the public health policies of the incoming Trump administration.

