Our 2024 Holiday Movie Guide

By Linda Holmes,
Aisha HarrisHafsa FathimaLennon SherburneJessica ReedyMike Katzif
Published December 5, 2024 at 9:20 AM EST
Lindsay Lohan in Our Little Secret.
Chuck Zlotnick
/
Netflix
Lindsay Lohan in Our Little Secret.

It's holiday movie season, and there are so many new movies to choose from. So where do you start? We've got you covered. This year we've got the return of Lindsay Lohan, a shirtless Chad Michael Murray, and a cameo from Travis Kelce's mom. We discuss: Our Little Secret, Meet Me Next Christmas, Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, and The Merry Gentleman.

Check out Linda's full holiday movie guide here.

Follow Pop Culture Happy Hour on Letterboxd at letterboxd.com/nprpopculture.

