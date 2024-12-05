© 2024 WRVO Public Media
What a second Trump term could mean for SpaceX

By Regina G. Barber,
Wailin WongRebecca RamirezRachel CarlsonJulia RitcheyKate Concannon
Published December 5, 2024 at 9:21 AM EST
(Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)
Chandan Khanna
/
AFP via Getty Images
(Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

SpaceX is capping off a busy 2024, with more than 100 rocket launches, including its vaunted Starship. NPR Science Correspondent Geoff Brumfiel attended the November launch of Starship alongside SpaceX founder Elon Musk and president-elect Donald Trump. He spoke with NPR's Short Wave about the environmental impact of these launches in south Texas — and what a second Trump administration could mean for the company.

For sponsor-free episodes of The Indicator from Planet Money, subscribe to Planet Money+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

